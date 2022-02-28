Rihanna says her pregnancy is making want her to be “more moisturised than ever”.

The ‘Love on the Brain’ is shaking up her skin care routine now that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33 by adding Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream (£29/$35) from her Fenty Beauty line.

After being asked about what she was doing to accommodate being child, the 34-year-old entrepreneur told Allure: "I would say I'm staying more moisturized than ever, obviously.

Rihanna has attributed being on the verge on motherhood has added “sustainability” to her list of beauty priorities.

She said: "Pregnancy makes me look at being more sustainable — with everything, all around. We've done a great job at that with Fenty Skin, so now we want to make sure we're doing that with Fenty Beauty as well."

One of her landmark moves to make her beauty line greener, she created the ‘Icon Refillable Lipstick’, one of the beauty products she would gift all her fans, along with the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer (£34/$41).

She said: "I would also gift the Icon Refillable Lipstick (£18/$20) because I feel so proud of this product, from the packaging all the way to the bullet — which was designed to match the shape of my Cupid's bow — to the texture and performance of the lipstick itself."

The ‘Rude Boy’ singer used her photoshoot-learned makeup lessons to make new products, such as the Fenty Invisi-Matte Blotting Powder (£24/$32).

Rihanna said: "Earlier in my career, the way I powder underneath my eyes; I wish I had better products back then or better techniques," "Making that product was huge for me. That's how I tested it: flash flash flash from the side, flash from the front. I've been a victim to the good old flash and the white reflection from under your eyes. I cannot with that.”