Michelle Visage has joked that the menopause makes her too tired to have romantic sex.

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star explained that she’s too “exhausted and menopausal” to have long, meaningful sex with her husband, screenwriter David Chase, and she instructs him to get on with it these days when they get frisky between the sheets.

The pair has been married since 1997.

Speaking on Alan Carr’s podcast ‘Life’s a Beach,’ Michelle was asked where she likes to go on romantic getaways for “sexy time", with Alan suggesting Paris as an option for the couple, who have been married since 1997.

Michelle, 53, replied: "Well, my bedroom. Because I’m barely ever home. We don’t need to kinda [sic] go anywhere! I guess to spice it up we go to the living room - the kids are out of the house now.

"He’s lucky, he would like a lot more but I’m exhausted … I'm 53, I’m menopausal, so I’m like, 'Just roll me over and stick it in!' I love him but he’s a romantic and I’m not. So we’re trying to meet in the middle. Anywhere we go, we try to make romance because that’s David.”

The pair will have been married for 25 years as of this June. They have two children together: Lillie, 21, and Lola, 19.

Last year, their 24th wedding anniversary fell on Father’s Day and Michelle shared a sweet Instagram post about her life with David.

She wrote: "This guy right here. Yes, it’s father’s day but he goes above and beyond every. single. day. not only for our girls but for me, my career, and everything to do with us. But … Today is also 24 years of wedded bliss. Happy Anniversary/Fathers day my forever boyfriend. (sic)"