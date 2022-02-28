Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are expecting a baby.

The 'Counting On' star and Derick announced on their blog that they are having a third child, following the tragic news that Jill suffered a miscarriage last October.

They wrote: "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

Jill, 30, and Derrick, 32, already have sons Israel David, six, and Samuel Scott, four, together.

The happy couple also intend to find out the sex of the baby as soon as they can.

They added: "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Jill - who has also appeared on reality series '19 Kids and Counting' - bravely shared the details of her miscarriage on her YouTube channel and Instagram account.

Jill - who is the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar - said: "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!

"We've just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms, but just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things."