Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian to be her lawyer.

The 'Real Housewives' alum is facing up to 30 years in prison having been accused of running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded older people and wants fellow reality star Kim - who is training to become a lawyer - to represent her in court when the case goes to trial in March 2022.

Since her arrest in 2021, Jen has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

She said: "Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet. People thought I was joking around when I was like, 'Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?' I was dead a** 100 serious. Dead a**."

The 48-year-old TV personality went on to explain that Kim - who convinced then-President Donald Trump to grant a full and unconditional pardon to convict Alice Johnson - is able to "affect change" in the law.

She said: "She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people that have been wrongly accused of crimes. They're innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released."

Jen - who is married to football coach Sharrieff and has sons Sharrieff Jr., 26, and Omar, 16, with him - also insisted that she has been "wrongly accused" as she protested her innocence.

Speaking in a trailer for the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: After Show', she added: "I don't take this lightly. It's my life and more importantly, it's my family's life. I care about them more than anything. I don't want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight. I'm representing not only my family but I'm representing everybody out there that has ever been accused, wrongly accused or wrongly convicted of a crime that they didn't do.

"And if I have the means to fight, I'm going to fight. I'm going to fight because what is happening is not right and this has not only happened to me. There are so many other people out there in America that this has happened to, that have gone to prison, they're completely innocent, their lives have been ruined."