Jessie Diggins had to battle "painful" food poisoning just before Olympics win.

The 30-year-old sports star took home the silver medal in the women's 30km cross-country race at the 2022 Winter Olympics but woke up the day before with a bout of food poisoning.

She said: "I woke up the morning of the day before the race, not feeling very good. In the grand scheme of things I was lucky. I've definitely had more brutal cases of food poisoning in my life, so it could have been worse, but obviously, it could have been better."

However, Jessie - who is set to marry ice hockey player Wade Poplawski later this year - was determined to give the race her best shot and acknowledged that although the illness was "incredibly painful", she was left with a "feeling of empowerment" upon her win.

She told PEOPLE: "I just wanted to go and give it my very best effort and race with courage and race with heart and just see how it went without pressure, without putting expectations on myself. Without thinking about results or medals. During the race, I was so pleasantly surprised to see that my body really had bounced back quickly and I was feeling like myself and I just wanted to go for it.

"So, it was incredibly painful and really hard and I had to dig deeper than I ever have in my entire life, but the feeling of empowerment and pride in crossing the finish line, having done something so difficult and so hard, that was amazing."