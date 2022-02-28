Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after 11 years of marriage.

The 68-year-old wrestler - whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea - took to Twitter to tell fans that he and Jennifer have "officially divorced" after he had been spotted with another woman on his social media.

He wrote: "Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life."(sic)

According to court records obtained by TMZ Sports, the former WWE star filed for divorce in October 2021 and it was finalised in the same year.

The former 'Hogan Knows Best' star first met make-up artist Jennifer, 48, back in 2008 and they dated for two years before tying the knot in 2010.

Hulk - who was also married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until 2007 and has Brooke, 33, and Nick, 31, with her - had been spotted in bars with Sky during recent months and doing karaoke together at his Hogan’s Hangout establishment in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ.

During his marriage to Jennifer, Hulk was caught on tape having sex with Heather Clem - who was previously married to radio host Bubba the Love Sponge - and sued media outlet Gawker when they published the tape, eventually reaching a $31 million settlement with them.

Back in November 2021, Brooke opened up on how her dad has dealt with his scandals.

She said: "Our family has been through a lot of crap, and I will say, my dad, it’s hard to have all your skeletons pulled out of your closet and just waved in front of everybody’s face and humiliated to the world. And

then our family just goes through all this stuff. He has stayed so graceful through it all. I talked to him yesterday. I

said, ‘It has to be so hard for you because it’s like you’ve got so many people poking at you, poking at you, poking at you, and you can never poke back. You can never say, yeah, I messed up, but this person did this too.’ You just can’t ever throw shade back because then it just makes you look worse."