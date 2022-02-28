Golda Rosheuvel has a connection to the royal family.

The 52-year-old actress stars as Queen Charlotte on Netflix hit 'Bridgerton' admitted that she "didn't need to do much research" for the role because of her family's high-society history and her mother had known Princess Margaret, the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II.

She said: "I didn't need to do much research because I knew the world this character came from already. Every time I dress up as Queen Charlotte, I pay homage to my mother. Before the war, they had butlers; their world was very public school.

My grandfather was the headmaster of Colet Court [St Paul's prep school], my great-uncle was Bishop of Barbados, later Archbishop of Jamaica, and when my mother visited him there, she had dinner with Princess Margaret."

The actress - who was known for starring in theatre productions before landing the regal role on the Netflix drama - went on to explain that she always knew she would play a Queen one day and is a "great believer" in being confident enough in her profession.

Speaking to Tatler Magazine, she said: "I’m a great believer in waiting, in biding my time, being confident enough in my craft and who I am as a person to know that it will happen, that one day someone would see me and go, ‘Right, you are perfect for playing the Queen of England!'"

The second season of 'Bridgerton' is set to premiere on Netflix on 25.03.2022 and Golda admitted that filming was like family reunion.

She said: "[For season two] it was like family getting back together. Our favourite scenes are the ball scenes because it’s the only time we’re all together and you get to catch up on people’s children, their husbands, their dogs."