Jessica Chastain was embarrassed by her reaction to winning a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.

The 44-year-old star named was named Best Actress at annual awards ceremony on Sunday (27.02.22) for her leading role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and said that her expression upon winning was "so embarrassing."

When a reporter told her that the expression was "definitely meme-able", Jessica said: "What did my face look like? Oh shoot, that's so embarrassing!"

Jessica played the role of late celebrity evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker - who died in 2007 aged 65 following an 11-year battle with cancer - in the acclaimed biopic and went on to admit that while she "held it together" during her acceptance speech there were tears as soon as she got off stage.

She told E! News' Daily Pop: "I thought I held it together on stage. But I kinda cried a lot after I got off stage. It's really emotional this time."

Upon her win, Jessica admitted it had been a "dream" to play the talk show host in the movie and paid tribute to the "trailblazer" during her acceptance speech.

She said: "She wrapped her arms around those who were repeatedly cast aside and she launched herself into decades of LGBTQ love. I worked on the project for 10 years, and I hope that we made her story in a way that she would be proud of."

Like many other winners, the actress touched on the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

She concluded: "And I love my artistic family, and my heart is with our international family all over the world right now who is fighting for their safety and their freedom. I love you all so much, thank you very, very much."