Kanye West is "seeing" Chaney Jones.

The 44-year-old rap star - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - is reportedly "hanging out" with the 24-year-old model, although it is "by no means a serious relationship."

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together."

It comes just weeks after the 'Donda' hitmaker - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with his estranged wife - split from 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox, 32, after a month of dating in early 2022.

At the time, a rep for the actress said: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

What's more, social media influencer Chaney - who is thought to resemble Kim Kardashian physically - had posted a picture onto Instagram which appeared to show Kanye with his arms around her.

Meanwhile, SKIMS founder Kim has moved on since the divorce and is dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson

A source said: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time. He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."

The loved-up pair are also said to have great "chemistry" when they're together.

The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics. Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is

so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."