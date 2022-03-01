Ned Eisenberg has died at the age of 65.

The 'Law Order' actor passed away on Sunday (27.02.2022) at home in New York following a battle with cancer, his wife Patricia has confirmed.

She told TMZ: "Ned died over the weekend. As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma."

Patricia went on to explain that her husband - who recently starred alongside Kate Winslet in 'The Mare of Easttown' - had "bravely fought" the disease since 2020 but had continued to work throughout his illness in order to retain financial security.

She said: "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

After making his big-screen debut in 'The Exterminator' back in 1980, he went on to appear in a string of films including 'Moving Violations', Walter Hill’s 'Last Man Standing' and 'Million Dollar Baby' alongside Hilary Swank.

He played defense attorney Kressler on 24 episodes of 'Law Order: SVU' over the course of 20 years, making his first appearance on the hit legal drama during its inaugural season back in 1999 and also featured in an episode of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' back in 2019.

Ned - who had son Lino with wife Patricia - "will be missed" according to friend and former manager Craig Dorfman.

He told PEOPLE: "Ned was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked,. He will be missed"