Maksim Chmerkovskiy "made it on the train" out of Ukraine.

The 42-year-old dancer was in the capital city Kyiv filming 'World of Dance' when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on the country last Thursday (24.02.2022) and took to Instagram to share the news of his "traumatising" escape.

He said: "I made it on the train. We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING."(sic)

The Ukrainian-born star- who lives in the U.S with his wife and fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Peta Murgatroyd with their five-year-old son Shai - explained that he was travelling in a "sweaty and claustrophobic" cabin which was at four times its maximum occupancy.

He added: "Currently, I'm in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people. There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic."

While the details of how he managed to escape are not yet known, Maks - who has been sharing updates regularly with fans since the start of the invasion - previously told of how he has "options" that put him in a better position than most.

He said: "I’m going to try to make my way out, start trying to get close to the border. I’m just trying to stay focused. I have options. My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately. I’m a little nervous to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be all right. Well, I know it’s going to be okay."