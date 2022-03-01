Daffney Unger's cause of death was suicide, as confirmed by her autopsy.

The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star tragically died aged 46 in September 2021, and an autopsy reveals she feared having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) before her death.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, a Gwinnett County Police Department officer told the medical examiner office the star "had suffered multiple concussions and was concerned about CTE".

The autopsy reveals her parents Jean and Quentin Spruill have requested her brain to be tested for CTE, which is a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions.

The condition can only be determined by a postmortem examination.

The chief medical examiner has confirmed her brain has been taken to Boston University Traumatic Brain Injury Center.

The autopsy also details Unger's history of bipolar disorder, while she wasn't taking her medication at the time of her death.

The former wrestler died on September 2 after appearing on Instagram Live and making concerning comments regarding her mental health while holding what appeared to be a small gun.

She said in the stream: "Do you guys not understand that I'm all alone?"

She asked again if anyone understood, and pleaded with people to "stop".

Unger also discussed potentially suffering from symptoms of CTE.

She said: "The most important thing to remember is, that, CTE, and head injuries and concussions, they can only really now be ... They can now really only be diagnosed after you are dead.

"So, I don't want to do anything to hurt my brain. I want to be studied. I want the future generations to know. Don't do stupid s*** like me."

She added: "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

Following her death, several stars paid tribute including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who previously worked with her.

He wrote on social media: “I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney

“If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. (sic)”

While retired WWE star Paige, 29, recalled looking up to Daffney as an “inspiration”.

She said: “Daffney… you was an inspiration to many people. You was one of the women I looked up to in this business. Ahead of your time, leader of the misfits and is loved by everyone that got the pleasure to meet you.. RIP queen.. Heartbreaking.. #MentalHealthMatters (sic)”