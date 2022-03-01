Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have introduced their new Bengal pussy.

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress and the 'Bloody Valentine' rocker have a new kitten called Whiskey.

Alongside a series of snaps of their new pet, including one of the pair donning leopard print pyjamas to match their furry friend, MGK wrote: "welcome Whiskey to the gang XX. (sic)"

The couple - who got engaged in January - are currently planning their wedding and MGK recently admitted he's struggling to bring his "artistic" vision for their big day to life and they haven't found the perfect venue yet.

He said: "The location is hard."

The 'Bad Things' hitmaker - who started dating Megan in 2020 - would love for their wedding venue to feature a "red river" and "gothic" elements.

The loved-up pair are determined to enjoy the perfect wedding day and they can't wait to tie the knot.

A source recently shared: "They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colours, lace.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly know that they are each other’s soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."

Despite this, Megan was recently said to have been surprised by the proposal.

The actress - who just finalised her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five - was caught off-guard when the music star popped the question in Puerto Rico.

A source explained: "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though. They have travelled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

Megan getting a kitten comes after her ex-husband and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess announced they are expecting their first child.

The 'Transformers' star is said to be "happy" that her children are getting a new sibling.

A source said: "She's happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling. And knows they are excited about it. She wishes Brian the best and thinks it's a great thing."