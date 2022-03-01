Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman is bisexual.

The 33-year-old actress plays Selena Kyle's alter ego in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie 'The Batman', and Zoe has confirmed the sexuality of her character.

Speaking about Selena's friend Anika, she told Pedestrian.tv: “That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship."

The director also spoke in detail about Zoe's wishes for her character and how it was intended for there to be an "intimate relationship between" Selena and Anika.

The 55-year-old filmmaker explained: “[The film is] very true to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there.

“And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoe very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that, ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore’.”

He added: “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

Zoe confirming Catwoman's sexual orientation comes after she said she tried to “forget” past versions of the character.

The star's take on Catwoman - who has been played by the likes of Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer in the past - is different because Matt had his own unique ideas for the movie.

She said: “It was really about, for me, just trusting the story that Matt [Reeves]’s written, and doing my best to almost forget about the idea of Catwoman and what she means culturally and really just focus on telling the story.”