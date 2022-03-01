Katie Price doesn't want to "self-destruct".

The former glamour model takes full responsibility for flipping her car while under the influence of drugs and alcohol last September, an incident which sparked her spending a month in rehab and diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, and she admitted she needs to learn coping strategies when she is struggling with her mental health.

Speaking to her mum Amy in her upcoming TV show 'Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next', she said: “There’s no one to blame for me getting in that car but myself.

“But if people could see, that night, what was going on in my head . . . I wasn’t telling myself not to get in the car. I just thought, ‘I need to go’. So I’m lucky nothing happened.

“I need to learn to cope when these situations happen because I don’t want to go into self-destruct.”

Amy - who is terminally ill - revealed her daughter sounded suicidal after the crash and she worried about the impact on Katie's eldest son, 19-year-old Harvey, who suffers with various complex health conditions.

She cried as she told her daughter: “It was unbelievable. ’m speaking to this guy who actually got you out of the car and he’s saying ‘I don’t know how she survived this’.

“When you say to me at the time ‘Why am I still here?’ — it’s awful for a mother to hear that. Imagine if anything had happened in that accident. How do you think Harvey would have coped?”

And Katie's sister Sophie admitted she feared the worst when she heard what had happened to the former 'Loose Women' star and admitted her sibling - who also has Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny, with former spouse Kieran Hayler — "puts on a front" when she's struggling.

She said: “When I saw the police there, I thought, ‘She’s really done it this time’. She’s like the cat with nine lives but I looked and thought, ‘This is going to be a nightmare’. It was a shock. It was absolutely awful. She could have killed someone or killed herself.

“Kate puts on such a front, you think, ‘She’s alright, she’s fine’.

“Clearly, she’s not. When people have mental health problems they’re very good at covering it up and Kate is very good at covering up when she’s not feeling right.”