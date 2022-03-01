Queen Elizabeth spent Sunday (27.02.22) with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The 95-year-old monarch cancelled a number of engagements last week after testing positive for COVID-19 but she was feeling better at the weekend and spent the afternoon at Frogmore on her Windsor estate with some of the younger members of her family, the Daily Mail newspaper reports.

These included Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Princess Beatrice and her four-month-old daughter Sienna. It is unclear if the Princess' husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, or his son Wolfie, six, were also in attendance.

Although Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, lives in Frogmore Cottage on the estate with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 12-month-old son August, they were not at home on Sunday to join the other members of the family.

When the queen is in good health, she often drives to Frogmore, which is around a mile from Windsor Castle, to walk her dogs.

The monarch was due to host her first engagement since testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (02.03.22) but she was advised by the Foreign Office to cancel the planned diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle.

The reception is usually attended by ambassadors and high commissioners based in London. But the decision was taken after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

A Buckingham Palace source stressed that the move was instigated by the Foreign Office, and wasn't linked to the Queen's recent health issues.

The monarch has cancelled three virtual engagements since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Now, her next public engagement is likely to be at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 14.