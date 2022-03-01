Benedict Cumberbatch hoped his sister was watching over him as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Power of the Dog' actor received the honour on Monday (28.02.22) afternoon and used his speech at the unveiling ceremony to pay tribute to his sibling Tracy Peacock, who died of cancer last year.

He said: “I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying.

“I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you’re looking down on this moment now. I’m sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives.”

The 45-year-old actor also pledged his support for the people of Ukraine, and those in Russia who are opposed to Vladimir Putin's decision to invade their neighbours.

He said: “I can’t speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what’s happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity."

And the 'Doctor Strange' actor urged people to take steps to offer help and support in whatever ways they can.

He continued: "But it’s more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers. We need to act, we need to go on to embassy websites, we need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment for these people with children, with families who are struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities.”

“We can’t stand back anymore. This is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude. We need to act, and there are things you can do. You can support organisations. You can support those who help refugees on the ground. You can support human rights organisations. You can pressure your politicians, your bank, your industries to recognise anything that you can do to help. It is possible, so I urge people to do that on this day.”