The soft launch of 'Apex Legends Mobile' has been delayed due to "current world events".

Respawn's fast-paced shooter's regional launch has been pushed back by nearly a week to March 7.

A statement on EA read: "Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7. "

The initial run will last until the end of spring and is coming to Android and iOS users in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

It went on: "Hey there Legends!

"We know you have been waiting for updates on Apex Legends Mobile ever since we conducted our closed beta tests last year. We’re excited to announce that Apex Legends Mobile will enter the next major development milestone: a limited regional launch starting next week and expected to run throughout the Spring. This next phase will see Apex Legends Mobile go into limited release in 10 countries so we can continue our work on in-game systems, features, and more prior to launch!

Players are being asked to send their feedback after playing the game.

The statement added: "For players who are in the 10 participating countries, we would love your help in making Apex Legends Mobile the best it can be. When Limited Regional Launch begins next week , head to the Google Play Store and iOS App Store to sign up so you can jump in, play as your favorite Legend, and share your feedback with the team. We look forward to hearing your thoughts on Apex Legends Mobile!"