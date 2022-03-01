Josh Duhamel knew "early on" that Audra Mari was "perfect" for him.

The 'Thing About Pam' actor proposed to the 28-year-old beauty queen last month after more than two years of dating but popping the question wasn't a difficult decision for the 49-year-old star to make.

Asked when he knew Audra was the one for him, Josh - who has eight-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh, I knew that pretty early on.

"She's an awesome girl, [and] she's perfect for m. We're both from North Dakota and I think there's a commonality that we have. She's great."

Meanwhile, Josh is thrilled to have landed a role in the second season of the Disney+ series 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' because as well as being a fan of the original movies, it's given him a reason to be at home more.

He said: "This was a movie I grew up watching. This was also an opportunity to work in Los Angeles! I was tired of travelling.

"I love this character. This character's a lot of fun. He's like this hardcore hockey coach who pushes these kids - much farther than he probably needs to."

Although Josh was certain about his commitment to the former Miss World America, the 'Safe Haven star recently admitted he didn't put a lot of planning into his proposal.

He shared: "I just sort of decided last minute that was how I wanted to do it. I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened."

Josh was on holiday in the Florida Keys with Audra when he decided to propose in a "beautiful" way.

He ultimately opted to send Audra a literal message in a bottle.

The actor added: "I coordinated with [the concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there."