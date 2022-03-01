Valve working on fix for Elden Ring stuttering issues on Steam Deck

'Elden Ring‘s stuttering issues on Steam Deck are being fixed.

Valve confirmed it's currently in the process of providing a fix for the issue on the PC.

While a patch update was released to try and solve the stuttering, they are still hard at work to stop the issue while also "optimising" the title.

Valve programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais tweeted: “The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing Elden Ring for Steam Deck.

“Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental. (sic)"

Griffais advised gamers to search for “Proton Experimental” in the Steam Deck store, and head to the Betas section to select “bleeding-edge – latest and untested dxvk, vkd3d-proton and wine changes."

The FromSoftware title has become the fastest-selling Soulsborne game in history.

