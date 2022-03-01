'Elden Ring‘s stuttering issues on Steam Deck are being fixed.

Valve confirmed it's currently in the process of providing a fix for the issue on the PC.

While a patch update was released to try and solve the stuttering, they are still hard at work to stop the issue while also "optimising" the title.

Valve programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais tweeted: “The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing Elden Ring for Steam Deck.

“Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental. (sic)"

Griffais advised gamers to search for “Proton Experimental” in the Steam Deck store, and head to the Betas section to select “bleeding-edge – latest and untested dxvk, vkd3d-proton and wine changes."

The FromSoftware title has become the fastest-selling Soulsborne game in history.