Michael Douglas will portray Benjamin Franklin in a new TV show.

The 'Kominsky Method' actor will also executive produce in addition to starring as the US Founding Father in the Apple TV+ limited series, which will be based on Stacy Schiff's book 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America'.

The series will explore Franklin's eight-year mission to convince France, an absolute monarchy, to underwrite America's experiment in democracy and engineer the alliance between the two countries in 1778 and the final peace with England five years later, despite any diplomatic training. It will explore how Franklin, who was in his 70s, evaded British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to forge the allyships.

'John Adams' writer Kirk Ellis will pen the script and also serve as executive producer, as will the production's director, Tim Van Patten, Richard Plepler of EDEN Productions, Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures, and Mark Mostyn. Stacy will co-executive produce, and Apple Studios and ITV Studios will co-produce.

Michael recently admitted he wants John Krasinski to play him in a movie.

Asked why he would choose the 'Quiet Place' star, he said: "Because of his compassion, his humour. Compassion and humour can take you a long way.

"I sense in him that he makes a conscientious effort where the material is good to try different types of roles."

Meanwhile, Michael previously confessed his short-term memory "is not fine" anymore.

He said: "During this COVID-19 period, doing much more couch potato–ing, I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina. And my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not. I used to blame it on pot. But I've got some friends who've been smoking as long as I have and have fabulous memories, so I don't think that's the issue. I'm researching it."