The producer of 'Digimon Survive' has asked fans to "wait just a little longer" for the much-delayed game.

The monster batting tactical RPG - which was initially due for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2019 - was first pushed back to 2020, then 2021, and after it was delayed for the third time, producer Kazumasa Habu has offered his sincere apologies for keeping gamers waiting.

Speaking during a Q A at Digimon Con 2022, he said: We would appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer.”

“In response to our call for inquiries, we’ve received a number of questions regarding the development status of 'Digimon Survive'.

"We’re very sorry for keeping you waiting even though you’re looking forward to it. We apologise again for not providing any new information and/or keeping you waiting. We sincerely apologise for the delay.”

In his original statement, Habu wrote: "To Digimon fans patiently awaiting Digimon Survive, first of all, we'd like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive in 2021.

"Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game's release date to 2022."

The decision "hasn't been an easy one for the team", but they want to focus on making a "quality" title for fans.

Habu added: "While this decision hasn't been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game.

"The entire development team is working as hard as we can on the game, and we kindly ask for your patience.

"We look forward to sharing more news and updates about Digimon Survive with you all, soon. Thank you again for your continued support."