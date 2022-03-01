Airbnb is set to offer free short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The company's CEO Brian Chesky - alongside others including chairman Joe Gebbia - has sent a letter to European leaders in countries such as Germany, Poland and Hungary offering support.

The temporary stays will be funded by Airbnb itself, as well as hosts and donors to the firm's refugee fund.

In a blog post, the company said: "While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays."

The company detailed its plans, and noted they are "actively working" to help the local community in Ukraine.

They continued: "Airbnb.org will work directly through nonprofits on the ground, who are responsible for booking and coordinating stays for refugee guests, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify.

"As Airbnb.org works to establish partners in each country, refugees and asylum seekers fleeing Ukraine who are in need of immediate support can get connected to available resources from the UN Refugee Agency.

"Airbnb is also dedicated to the safety of Hosts and guests in Ukraine, and we are actively working to support our local community."