Google Maps has temporarily disabled live traffic data in Ukraine.

The search engine giant has confirmed its decision to remove features from global access in a move made to protect Ukrainians after consulting the country's regional authorities.

As reported by Reuters and others, the hovering above Ukraine with the traffic layer on will show conditions in surrounding countries, but it cuts off in Ukraine.

This includes seeing how busy shops and restaurants are.

However, The Verge noted local drivers will still see live traffic informational if they're using turn by turn navigation features.

Normal maps navigation features will continue to function in the area.

Benjamin Strick, director of investigations for the Centre for Information Resilience, told the BBC: "Anyone can learn how to look at a video and see where someone is filming from, or what direction a person might be travelling. What we've really been trying to do is establish some ethics around that.

"There's a bit of a game out there now, to geolocate things as quickly as possible and identify those locations. That's a big concern at the moment."