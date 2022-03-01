Cindy Crawford’s alleged stalker has been arrested.

The man - who alleged he and the supermodel had a child together - flew from the UK to arrive at her doorstep in California to bang on windows to get her attention, according to TMZ.

Luckily for the 56-year-old catwalk queen, she was out at the time of his visit so the alleged intruder was welcomed by police officers - who had been called to the scene by security - and taken into custody.

After his reasoning for being there, he was carted away by the authorities, who arrested him for felony stalking.

It is not yet known if Cindy - who is married to Rande Gerber, with whom she has daughter model Kaia Gerber, 20, and son Presley, 22 - has had any previous run-ins with the individual before or he has attempted to contact her before.

Last week, Cindy offered her younger self some advice to mark her birthday, reminding her that "life is a blessing".

She wrote on Instagram: “On the eve of another birthday, looking back at little Cindy and thinking about what I would tell her.

“I would tell her to be kinder to herself, to treat herself the way she treats her friends. I would tell her everyone feels nervous in new situations and sometimes you just have to fake it ‘til you make it.

“I would tell her not to be afraid to make a fool of herself - dance, sing, etc more - even if she isn’t good at it. Laugh as much as possible.

“Risk showing her true self to people she loves - the payoff is worth it. Practice gratitude. Keep growing and learning and becoming … life is a blessing!”