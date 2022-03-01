Melanie C thinks the Spice Girls were "so average".

The 48-year-old singer insisted there was never anything "special" about herself and her bandmates, Geri Horner, Mel B, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton, individually, but when they came together, their connection sparked something that struck a chord with millions of people around the world.

She said: “We’re just so average in so many ways. We’re not special. But we were able to create something really special that so many people could identify with...

“There’s something unexplainable about the five of us. It’s just magical … We were so single minded, we just wanted the same thing.”

Melanie elaborated that she believed the group was successful because of the way their different personalities worked well together.

On Annie Macmanus’ podcast ‘Changes,’ she said: “The biggest thing for me about the Spice Girls is that we’re so different. Obviously our personalities, the way we present ourselves, but because we had this shared vision, it just gave us this strength and this power.

"For all of my self doubt and all of my fears, … the belief we all had in each other just catapulted us into making people believe we were going to be the biggest band in the world. It was like everything we touched turned to gold.

The 'Northern Star' hitmaker has always loved being known as Sporty Spice and was amazed at how quickly the individual band members' names were adopted by others.

She said: “I’ve always loved being Sporty [Spice]. I’ve never felt uncomfortable with it. But it was just a silly little thing with Top of the Pops magazine. Peter Loraine was editor of it at the time, and they had silly nicknames for a lot of artists. I think Britney Spears was Broccoli Spears … It was really fun because we quite quickly became caricatures of who we were. We completely embrace our nicknames.”