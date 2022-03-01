Ryan Reynolds would like to travel forward in time to check if his decisions have "landed right".

The 45-year-old actor can next be seen in 'The Adam Project' as a man who lands in the past and has to turn to his 12-year-old self to fix his ship and the future but if time travel was a real concept, the hunky star - who has daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with wife Blake Lively - would rather visit his older self.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I would be more curious to see what the future holds than the past.

"I mean, in the past you'd spend so much timing dealing with so many things that are broken or wrong. I think in the future, I would just sort of see if something landed right, you know?"

When it comes to raising his family, Ryan wants his daughters to act "with integrity".

He said: "I think I would be psychotic if I didn't want my children to at least, you know, try to do something right and with integrity.

"But my kids are seven, five, and two, so I'm not like, 'You gotta get better grades!' I mean, I'm just happy if they finished a bowl of cereal."

The 'Free Guy' star joked he and his wife's parenting skill level is "probably like a brown belt at this point?"

He laughed and added: "I don't know. We're working up the chain of command."

Ryan has been married to Blake since 2012, and he previously admitted that he loves being a "girl dad".

The 'Deadpool' actor - who was married to Scarlett Johansson between 2008 and 2011 - said: "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined.

"I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride and I love every second of it."