Queen Elizabeth has returned to work.

The 95-year-old monarch cancelled a number of virtual engagements last week after testing positive for COVID-19 but on Tuesday (01.03.22), she carried out to video meetings with foreign ambassadors.

Her Majesty received His Excellency Carles Jordana Madero from Andorra, who gave her the Letters for Recall of the former holder of the post and his own Letter of Credence. In addition, His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi followed the same tradition to take over as the ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James's.

The queen's diagnosis was announced on 20 February and though Buckingham Palace stressed she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms, her virtual engagements were cancelled through the week, though she still had her weekly phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (23.02.22) evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister."

The queen is scheduled to appear at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and will join her family for a service of thanksgiving for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh - who died last April aged 99 - on 29 March.

Since her diagnosis was announced, the queen has sent a congratulatory message to Team GB's curling competitors following their success at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and she also sent a note of condolence to the president of Brazil after the city of Petropolis was hit by floods.

The queen's diagnosis was revealed after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for a second time on February 10, two days after he's believed to have been in contact with his mother.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for the virus a few days later.