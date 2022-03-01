Jennifer Coolidge is officially coming back to ‘The White Lotus’.

The 60-year-old actress has signed on the dotted line to return to the HBO satire but who she is playing in the second series is still up in the air.

A spokesperson for the network teased to 'Entertainment Tonight': “What role she’s playing has not been announced.”

In the first series - created by Mike White - Jennifer played Tanya McQuoid, a lonely and unlucky love singleton who was mourning her mother while vacationing at an exclusive Hawaii resort, along with other guests played by Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and Jake Lacy.

In November, it was first announced that ‘Legally Blonde’ star would be coming back for the second season and shared how she wanted the character to have “lots of romance and sex” in the follow-up.

Jennifer said: They haven't told me what the script is, but I hope I have lots of romance and sex in this next one. I felt like I didn't get enough of that in the first one."

The ‘American Pie’ star revealed “it didn’t matter” where she was - or if she had her face hidden by a COVID-19 mask - people were obsessed with the comedy.

Jennifer said: "It didn't matter where I was this year. It didn't matter that I had a mask on. I could be in a motorboat up in Maine going by another speedboat and someone would be like, 'White Lotus.' I mean, it was weird. Everyone saw it. Everyone saw that thing.”

Recently, the Golden Globe nominee lamented it would be "a gift" to play a character who is "just rotten to the core".

Jennifer said "I would love to play someone really horrible. What a gift that would be. Someone who is just rotten to the core."

The second season - which will feature Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson - will focus on a different luxury holiday spot, reported to be in Italy.