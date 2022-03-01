Charli XCX has teamed up with designer Charles Jeffrey on a new film to launch the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series.

The 'Beg For You' hitmaker appears in a never-before-seen outfit created by the Scottish designer for the fashion-forward project created to showcase the new smartphone's Nightography camera feature.

In the 90-second piece - which was directed by Matilda Finn - Charli appears with a group of friends as they enter an otherworldly dream night, and she skips through a field surrounded by a flock of sheep.

In the film - shot on the grounds of Hatfield House Estate - she wears a punk inspired high school outfit complete with skirt, tie and knee high socks.

Charli said in a statement: "That was one of the craziest films I have ever shot!

"Skipping in a farmer's field, surrounded by sheep, in the middle of the night was definitely a new experience for me.

"This film is all about capturing the amazing and magical moments that happen when the sun goes down, and celebrates the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 devices, which can capture incredible video at night."

Jeffrey added: "The inspiration for my collections come from my love of alternative Subcultures abstract art and passion for music.

"This collaboration with Samsung and Charli XCX, to launch the Galaxy S22 Series, celebrates the dreamlike experiences and memories of nightlife culture and nights out with friends."

And Samsung UK's head of brand Alex Conaway commented: "We are thrilled to partner with these two extraordinary creative forces to celebrate the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series.

"Our new devices enable night photography and video capture like never before and Charli XCX and Charles Jeffrey have helped us create some of our most compelling and ground-breaking content yet.

"We're excited to be exploring the world of fashion and pop culture through our devices, and this campaign will find a perfect home as part of our Innovation Tech Partnership with London Fashion Week."

Starting from February 25, Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely available in Samsung channels and major UK retailers, with Galaxy S22 and S22+ to follow on March 11.