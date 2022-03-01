Katie Price attempted suicide a few years ago.

The 43-year-old former glamour model believes her kids – Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny – “saved” her because she only kept living for them.

She said: I tried to kill myself before I ended up in the Priory. The only reason I didn’t was because of my children. So, if my kids weren’t here I wouldn’t be here today. Fact. The kids saved me.”

The blonde beauty claimed she has been “goaded” by the media and is frustrated by having her every move followed by paparazzi.

She told Radio Times magazine: “The media are constantly trolling me. It’s unfair.

“But they’re goading and goading me. It’s as if they want me to go and kill myself. The way they are going me is so disgusting.

“The paparazzi are outside my house, following me in cars.

“If I was a normal woman, I’d call the police and say, ‘I’m being followed by three men in a car and I’m scared, can you help me?’ They’d go and arrest those guys for stalking.

“But when I say I’m Katie Price, they say, ‘You’re in the public eye, there’s nothing we can do.”

Katie’s confession comes after it was revealed her mother, Amy Price – who is terminally ill – expressed her concern that her daughter sounded suicidal in the aftermath of crashing her car while under the influence of drink and drugs last September.

She cried as she told her daughter on ‘Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next’: “It was unbelievable. ’m speaking to this guy who actually got you out of the car and he’s saying ‘I don’t know how she survived this’.

“When you say to me at the time ‘Why am I still here?’ — it’s awful for a mother to hear that. Imagine if anything had happened in that accident. How do you think Harvey would have coped?”