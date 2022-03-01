Courteney Cox sold her house because she thought it was haunted.

The ‘Shining Vale’ actress got rid of the property after a number of people reported feeling the presence of spirits around them.

While appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and being asked about her experiences with ghosts, the 57-year-old actress told the host: “I have had one. I didn't believe at first, but I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in LA, obviously. It was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King.”

Courteney shared how the ‘Tapestry’ singer-songwriter came over and did a seance with her and though she was too starstruck to be fully immersed in the experience , she listened as she explained about the people who had left a supernatural mark on the home.

She continued: “So Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever''. But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was ''Yeah, whatever.''

The 'Scream' star even did a seance with Carole but didn't pay attention to it because she was so "in awe" of the 70s music icon.

Courtney said: "Carole King and I did a seance, but i was just so in awe of her that I didn't listen to word."

However, the former ‘Friends’ star was convinced to finally move out when a delivery man told her “there is someone standing behind” her.

Courteney - who has a 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex David Arquette and is a relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid - said: “But then I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, "Do you know this house is haunted?''

"And I go, ''Yeah, why? Why do you think that?'' And he goes, ''Because there is someone standing behind you.'' And I was like, ''Let's sell''

After Jimmy asked if this was really the reason she sold the house, she quipped: “Probably.”

Courteney added: “'You don't think of it the same way. You start seeing things.”