Queen Latifah has paid tribute to her late brother on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The 51-year-old actress - who lost her brother Lance Owens Jr in a motorcycle accident back in 1992 took to Instagram to keep honour him on Tuesday (01.03.2022) what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Alongside a throwback picture of herself posing with her brother, she wrote: "To my brother Lance a.k.a. Winki my Pisces brother. We will always swim in eternity's energy I love you to Infinity. Happy birthday!"

Her brother Lance Jr. was a policeman in East Orange, New Jersey, and died in an off-duty accident when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a moving car.

The 'Hairspray' actress - whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens - opened up about the tragedy back in 2013, where she explained that her life was "rocked to the core" by her brother's death and that she had felt "angry" at God because he did not live to see her succeed in Hollywood.

She told Good Housekeeping magazine at the time: "My life was rocked to the core. And I felt guilty because I was angry at God. Lance was not there for me to share [my success] with. And I was thinking, 'Well, I don't need this. I'd rather have my brother back.'"

The star recently paid tribute to her late mother, Rita, who passed away in 2018 following long battle with a heart condition at the age of 69 and noted how she used her role in 'The Tiger Rising' to pay "homage" to Rita who had worked as a schoolteacher.

She said: "Everything to me, when it comes to doing these kinds of films, is a homage to my mom. It's what I know she would like, it's what I know. I know she would want to always encourage children to be the best that they can. I've watched my mom say the right things to students to change their outlook and change their direction, you know? Sometimes it just takes a couple more to give them food for thought and they make the decision and then they make it happen."