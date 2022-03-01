Maksim Chmerkovskiy has arrived in Poland after fleeing Ukraine.

The 42-year-old dancer was in the capital city Kyiv filming 'World of Dance' when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on the country last Thursday (24.02.2022) but has managed to escape and has made it to Poland.

Alongside a prayer emoji in between the two flags, he wrote on Instagram stories: "I'm in Poland."

The Ukrainian-born star- who lives in the U.S with his wife and fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Peta Murgatroyd and their five-year-old son Shai - later took to his Instagram Live to detail his journey further.

He said: "I boarded the train to Warsaw at whatever - last second. I got to Warsaw train station at exactly 6:30pm so it was about a 33 hour trip from Kyiv to Warsaw and it is now 36 hours since I've been awake. "

Maks - who yesterday explained that explained that he was travelling in a "sweaty and claustrophobic" cabin which was at four times its maximum occupancy - then went on to claim he has "a lot of details" about his ordeal but insisted that it is not the right time to share them in detail.

"I have a lot of details about this trip. I have a lot to unpack and the number one priority right now is the war is just heating up. I'm telling you - some of the images, forgive me for posting them . But it has to come out. We have become too sterile with the way we see the news."

The pro dancer went on to claim that Ukraine has received the "biggest support in history" since the invasion, but noted that it "took a war" to bring the world together in such a "beautiful" way.

He added: "Ukraine has the biggest support of history in this planet, we lived through so much uncertainty - and I don't mean just the pandemic. We're still all divide and there's still nonsense among us but look how united we got of Ukraine. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen and it took a war for us to get together on this level."

He concluded by saying: "I'm safe, I'm not happy, no one is and this isn't over. "