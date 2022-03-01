Usher "would have dated" Aaliyah.

The 43-year-old rap star revealed that he was "really close friends" with the tragic pop star - who died in an aeroplane crash at the age of 22 back in 2001 - and regrets not taking things more seriously with her.

Asked which celebrity he would have dated if he had the chance, he said: "I've never told anyone this before. Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious because she was a really really good friend on mine for a small amount of time and then we just disconnected was Aaliyah. I think I would have dated Aaliyah."

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker - who is currently dating Jenn Goicoechea and welcomed son Sire Castrello Raymond with her back in October 2021 -went on to explain that he would often "hang out" with the 'More Than a Woman' singer before her death.

He told E! News Daily Pop: "We just didn't get around to [dating]. We just kind of talked but didn't end up doing it. We were friends and hung out. We watched movies together but it just didn't go there."

Usher - who also has daughter Sovereign Bo, 18 months, with Jenn, as well a sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster - also revealed that his first celebrity kiss was with 'Like This and Like That' hitmaker Monica.

He said: "My first celebrity kiss [was with] Monica. Monica Arnold. She was a good kisser!"