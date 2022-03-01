Usher 'would have dated' Aaliyah

© BANG Media International

Tags

Usher "would have dated" Aaliyah.

The 43-year-old rap star revealed that he was "really close friends" with the tragic pop star - who died in an aeroplane crash at the age of 22 back in 2001 - and regrets not taking things more seriously with her.

Asked which celebrity he would have dated if he had the chance, he said: "I've never told anyone this before. Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious because she was a really really good friend on mine for a small amount of time and then we just disconnected was Aaliyah. I think I would have dated Aaliyah."

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker - who is currently dating Jenn Goicoechea and welcomed son Sire Castrello Raymond with her back in October 2021 -went on to explain that he would often "hang out" with the 'More Than a Woman' singer before her death.

He told E! News Daily Pop: "We just didn't get around to [dating]. We just kind of talked but didn't end up doing it. We were friends and hung out. We watched movies together but it just didn't go there."

Usher - who also has daughter Sovereign Bo, 18 months, with Jenn, as well a sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster - also revealed that his first celebrity kiss was with 'Like This and Like That' hitmaker Monica.

He said: "My first celebrity kiss [was with] Monica. Monica Arnold. She was a good kisser!"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend