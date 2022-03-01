Scarlett Johansson kept her pregnancies out of the public eye for fear of being "scrutinised."

The 37-year-old actress - who has who has Rose, seven, with ex- husband Romain Dauriac and Cosmo, seven months, with boyfriend Colin Jost - admitted that she was "protective" of both of her own pregnancies for being judged by others as her body adjusted.

She said: " I’ve been so protective of both pregnancies, not wanting to feel scrutinised in the public eye. I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative."

The 'Black Widow' star went on to explain that she has felt "scrutinised" by other women who have also been pregnant and struggled with some difficult feelings when pregnant with her son.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she explained: "I realized when I was pregnant with my son [Cosmo, born last August], it’s funny how much stuff people put on you when you’re pregnant—their hopes or their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women. I would have a lot of people saying things to me immediately, like 'How great, oh my God, that’s wonderful.' And while I was definitely excited to be pregnant in some ways, I also had a lot of not-great feelings about it, and that would be scrutinised by—I’m talking about, like, women that were close to me. You expect it from men, but from women, it’s like, 'Come on, girl, you’ve been through it.'

"I feel like a lot of things have moved forward in the past five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that thing remains sort of in the Dark Ages. So much judgment it’s crazy. "