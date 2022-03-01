Ashley Parker Angel has been robbed.

The 40-year-old musician - who shot to fame as a member of boyband O-Town back in 2000 - took to Instagram to reveal on Tuesday (01.03.2022) that his car had been broken into and he had been robbed of his laptop, most other things.

Alongside a selfie, he wrote: "I WAS ROBBED. My car was broken into this last weekend. Lots of things were stolen, including my laptop that had years of important memories that were not backed up."

The 'Let U Go' singer - who won his place in the boyband alongside Erik Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood and Dan Miller on the ABC reality series 'Making the Band' but has since turned his focus to being a lifestyle coach - then asked his quarter of a million followers directly whether they had been robbed and went on to explain he will use the incident to "focus" on what he needs to do.

He continued: "Have you ever been robbed?? It feels violating on a level that’s hard to describe. As a coach, I recognize this as an opportunity to control my FOCUS. Today I’m choosing to focus on what I DO have and not what I lost."(sic)

Without disclosing any details of what he plans to do next, the former reality star signed off his post by declaring that although the robber has stolen his possessions, his spirit remains "unstoppable."

He wrote: "You can steal my s*** but you can’t steal my UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT!" (sic)