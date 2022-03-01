Lindsay Lohan has signed a two-movie deal with Netflix.

The 35-year-old actress - who made her name as a child star playing twins in 'The Parent Trap' before reaching teen idol status with her role as Cady Heron in cult comedy 'Mean Girls' in 2004 – has reportedly inked a deal with Netflix which will see her star in two new films after filming upcoming holiday movie ‘Falling for Christmas' for the streaming giant.

Christina Rogers, Netflix’s Director of Independent Film told Deadline: "We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."

Lindsay is set to star opposite former 'Glee' actor Chord Overstreet in 'Falling For Christmas', where she plays a spoiled hotel heiress who “gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

While there is no specific word on the two new movies at present, the collaboration with Netflix is a sign that the 'Freaky Friday' star - who is engaged to Dubai-based financier Bader Shammas - has made a significant return to on-screen acting full time after years of stepping in and out of the business.

In recent years, Lindsay has been seen alongside former 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint in comedy series 'Sick Note' back in 2018 and also made an appearance in 'Scary Movie V', both of which are streaming on Netflix.