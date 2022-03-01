Dolly Parton is to live stream her ‘Dollyverse' SXSW performance on Blockchain.

The 76-year-old country icon is teaming up with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to launch the web experience at the South by Southwest festival, where she will perform songs from her new album 'Run, Rose, Run' and discuss her upcoming debut novel of the same name with co-author James Patterson.

She told Variety: "There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different."

The 'Jolene' hitmaker - whose upcoming thriller novel tells the story of an up-and-coming singer forced to go on the run - will also be giving away free Dolly-themed artwork in the form of non-fungible tokens to those attending the invent in person, while virtual attendees of the event will be able to receive tokens authenticating their participation.

She said: "I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!"

Fans can watch the trailer and set up a virtual wallet ahead of the live stream at welcometodollyverse.com, with her companion album set for release on Friday (04.03.2022) and the novel hitting shelves on the following Monday.

The live stream and NFT drop scheduled to take place just over a week later on 18.03.2022.

Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW said: "Dolly Parton’s participation in SXSW 2022 fulfils one of our long-time goals and we’re absolutely ecstatic to have her involved in this year’s event in such a unique way."