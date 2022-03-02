Tori Spelling has revealed her parents once threw a party for Prince Charles.

The 48-year-old actress is the daughter of late TV star Aaron Spelling and author Candy Spelling and spent her last few years as a teenager in a sprawling mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles which has recently been put on the market for $165 million.

Tori began: "The biggest misconception is that I grew up in the house. We moved there when I was like 17. So I spent like two years there. I never saw every room, and I lived there for two years. There was a wing that all of my mom's staff lived in. It didn't feel like a hotel, I mean it was warm. Or as warm as a 56,000-square foot mansion can be."

The former '902010' star went on to reveal that one of the "only parties" her mother ever threw at the house was for the son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles - who chose the house specifically when he visited LA.

Speaking on her 90210MG podcast, she told former co-star Jennie Garth: "[We only had] like two or three parties there .The first party, and one of her only parties, was for Prince Charles. When he came to town, he wanted to have it there!"

Tori - who has Stella, 13, Liam, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four with husband Dean McDermott, 55 - then explained that she would "love" to take her children to the house to pay tribute to their grandfather, who died in 2006 following complications from a stroke.

She said: "I'd love to take my kids there and be like, 'Yeah, this is grandpa's house.' Because they would have loved to have met him."