Joey King is engaged to Steven Piet.

The 22-year-old actress has been dating film director Steven, 30, since 2019 and took to Instagram on Tuesday (01.03.2022) to reveal the pair have actually been engaged for a whole month.

Along with a slideshow of pictures from the wintery day on the beach, she wrote: "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful."

The 'Kissing Booth' star went on to explain that it was 02.02.2022 when Steven popped the question and that she feels like the "luckiest lady alive."

She wrote: "I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

Several famous faces were quick to send their well-wishes, with 'Once Upon a Time' star Ginnifer Goodwin commenting: "Congraaaaaats!" whilst Elle Fanning simply wrote: "Awwww!"

On his page, Steven claimed that while the weather on the day was "perfectly imperfect" as he asked his "best friend" to spend their lives together.

He wrote: "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."