Sandra Lee has undergone a hysterectomy years after she faced a cancer battle.

The 55-year-old TV chef had undergone treatment for breast cancer back in 2015 but had put off having a "much needed hysterectomy " after being declared cancer-free until a gynaecologist noticed "a change" her cells during a routine appointment.

She said: "Several years ago I was supposed to have quite an intense surgery. It was a follow up to my breast cancer surgery, but I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit. Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynaecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same.

My mind immediately thought of a conversation I had years ago with a friend who sat me down for a much-needed talk about considering a complete hysterectomy. But after all of the issues I had experienced with my breast cancer surgery, the last thing I wanted to do was have another major operation- so I didn’t!"

However, the Emmy Award winning star went on to explain that she was inspired to go for the surgery after "admiring the grace" of other women who went public with their own health battles.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have watched and admired the grace of other women who went public with their own health decision while I sat on the side-lines in awe and with a bit of fear. Brave women, like my friend’s mother who sadly had lost her battle with breast cancer after it had spread to her ovaries. I admit, I am a little embarrassed that I hadn’t had the courage to get this final stage done until now."

Sandra went on to note that with upon completion of her hysterectomy surgery, she will be able to carry on without a "halo of worry" with regards to her health.

She added: "So while you’re reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do.

“It’ll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won’t be any more halo of worry hanging over my head."