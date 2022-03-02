Michael Sheen is to be a father for the third time.

The 53-year-old actor - who already has 23-year-old Lily with former partner Kate Beckinsale and two-year-old Lyra with girlfriend Anna Lundberg - confirmed the 27-year-old actress is pregnant again in a series of Tweets in which he confirmed he has wrapped filming on the second season of 'Good Omens'.

Sharing a photo of his character Aziraphale's white coat hanging on the back of a door, he tweeted: "At times like this we need all the angels we can get. Sadly it’s time for this one to hang up his coat. However….#GoodOmens2(sic)"

He then followed it with an image of Anna's bump, with three hands touching it, and wrote: "…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight (sic)"

Anna shared the same photo and, also referencing 'Good Omens', wrote: "In these dark times, here's our little bit of light to share. #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist (sic)"

Michael recently spoke of how much he had enjoyed the COVID-19 lockdown because he got to spend so much time with Anna and Lyra at their home in South Wales.

He said: "There were no distractions. We got to enjoy this very special period of time with this little creature that had come into our lives, and be able to go out in the garden in nice weather with her and just focus on her."

The 'Prodigal Son' star has been outspoken on various political and social issues over recent years, but the actor has insisted he doesn't have any fears of being cancelled.

He described talking about cancel culture as a "waste of time".

He added: "The idea that being aware of social issues and aware of the injustices done to certain people, both historically and in the present, the idea that that gets labelled as woke and then is used as a pejorative, it just makes it so easy for people on the right, doesn’t it? It’s like microwave dinners as politics."