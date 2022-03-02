Jason Momoa insisted he and ex Lisa Bonet are "still family" as he and their two kids supported Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' premiere.

The 'Aquaman' actor and the former 'Cosby Show' star announced their separation in January after 16 years together, and Jason proudly attended his stepdaughter's premiere in New York City on Tuesday night (01.03.22), in the absence of Lisa, with their 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Jason said: “We’re just so proud.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here … It’s still family, you know?”

Zoe - who portrays Catwoman in 'The Batman' - is the only child of Lisa and musician Lenny Kravitz, 57.

Despite their split, the pair - who tied the knot in 2017 - have not stopped loving each other.

A source told the outlet: “They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do."

Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, announced they had called it quits in a joint statement, in which they explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "the love between [them] carries on", and they wanted to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."