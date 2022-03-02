Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis reportedly called it quits "months" ago.

The 41-year-old actor and the 'Peaky Blinders' star were first linked back in 2018, but managed to keep their romance largely out of the spotlight.

However, a source has told 'Entertainment Tonight' the pair "have broken up and haven't been together for a few months."

Chris and British actress Annabelle - who dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin between 2014 and 2016 - were spotted linking arms in London when Chris was filming 'Wonder Woman 1984' in the summer of 2018.

However, they never publicly confirmed their romance on social media or made their relationship red carpet official.

News of their split comes after Audrina Patridge recently revealed she once dated Chris over 10 years ago.

The 36-year-old actress and television personality claimed she went on several dates with the actor back in 2009, after he approached her at an awards show and gave her his phone number.

She said: “Oh, this is whenever his movie just came out, and I had just finished ‘Sorority Row’. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast.

“He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot.’ ”

Audrina said the pair went out “more than a few times” over the next few months, but their romance wasn’t to be as she was too busy filming ‘The Hills’.

She added: “So we hung out a few times. We went on a date. Actually, we went out more than a few times. And then just, I was filming ‘The Hills’ all the time, and his career was taking off.

“He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out, and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on ‘The Hills’, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming.

“He was more a real actor, theatre actor, and loved to read books and jazz music… didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that. At that time in my life, that’s all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people. He was a nice guy, very charming and gentleman[ly].

“So it just kind of dissipated. We went on a date in I think Silver Lake or Los Feliz. We went in his car, which was awesome. He had an old Rabbit I think, an old convertible.”

Following her fling with the ‘Star Trek’ star, Audrina went on to tie the knot with Corey Bohan – with whom she has five-year-old daughter Kirra – in 2016, although the couple divorced two years later.

And Audrina wouldn’t be opposed to getting in touch with Chris for a reunion.

She said: “I mean, you never know. Never say never. I’m not going to say no. I’m not opposed to it.”