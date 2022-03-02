Sean Penn walked "miles" to reach the Polish border to flee Ukraine.

The 61-year-old actor-and-director has been in the country filming a Vice Studios documentary about Russia's invasion of the country, and he revealed he ditched his car after getting stuck in traffic with people trying to escape to safety.

This week, Sean shared a picture of himself pulling a suitcase along a road and he wrote: "Myself and two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road.

"Almost all the cars in this photo carry women and children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

The 'I Am Sam' star - who had previously visited Ukraine in November 2021 to start preparing for his documentary - was pictured as a press briefing by the government in Kyiv on Thursday (24.02.22) as Russia started its invasion.

He also visited the Office of the President and spoke to the country's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

A government message sent to Newsweek through the Ukrainian embassy said: "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today.

"Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.

"Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that - true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom - the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia."

And the 'Milk' star issued his own statement addressing President Vladimiar Putin's invasion, which he described as a "brutal mistake".

He said: "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind."