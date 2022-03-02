Hailey Bieber has gushed that the "most beautiful part" of life is getting to spend it with Justin Bieber.

The model posted a touching tribute to her pop star husband on his 28th birthday on Monday (01.03.22).

Alongside a series of snaps of the loved-up pair, she wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you.

"I love you.. here's to 28."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the famous couple believe it's their "destiny" to have kids together.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker and Hailey, 25, have been married since 2018, and they're eager to start a family one day.

A source said: "Babies are definitely on the brain."

Justin - who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez - and Hailey are "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood.

The insider explained: "They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has previously spoken about his ambition to become a dad one day.

Justin admitted last year that he hoped to "squish out a nugget" before the end of 2021.

He said: "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget."

Justin subsequently said that he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021.

And in response, his wife said: "We shall see."

Hailey has also spoken of her ambition to have kids with Justin.

However, in an interview in 2018, the model insisted that they weren't in a rush to start a family.

She explained at the time: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own, I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."