Prince William was bitten by a baby goat during a visit to Wales on Tuesday (01.03.22).

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, paid a visit to Pant Farm in Llanvetherine near Abergavenny as part of their St. David's Day visit and owners Gary and Jess Yeomans introduced them to some five-week-old kids, which the royal couple enjoyed petting - until one decided to nibble on the 39-year-old prince's finger.

William laughed: “Ow! That definitely got my finger there. They’ve got slightly larger teeth at the back!...

"They look in very healthy condition, the goats. Very glossy coats."

The couple revealed they have been encouraging their three children, Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, to take an interest in the land.

William asked about a robot silage sweeper he had spotted in a barn and Gary explained it could be used to move feed.

Catherine replied: “That was George’s job at half term – moving feed.”

William added: “We are trying some Agroforestry as well.”

The duchess also told how she had farmers in her family tree.

She said: “I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer. I will have to find out which on it was. It was just after the First World War.”

Over the weekend, Catherine, as patron of England Rugby, cheered the national side to victory in the Six Nations while seated alongside William - who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union - and their eldest son.

And William revealed George had joined him in cheering on Wales.

William noted: [Catherine is] wearing a Welsh scarf today though."

Gary replied: “It’s a good family rivalry. George is going to have to come on your side.”

William reassured him: “Don’t worry. He’s already there.”

The couple also visited the town's market to learn more about local businesses and made Welsh cakes with youngsters at a youth club at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfae.

While visiting the market, William revealed a tradition he and Catherine have with their children before embarking on a visit.

Asked by local resident Liz Brewer how the children were, he replied: "The children are very well, thank you.

"They are always asking us where we are going. And we show them where we are on the map."