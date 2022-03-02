Apple is halting the sale of its products in Russia.

The tech giant is standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on the neighbouring country last week.

In a statement, the iPhone maker said: “We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking.

“We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”

The App Store is also blocking downloads of RT News and Sputnik News from outside Russia, while Apple Maps traffic updates in Ukraine are being paused as a safety precaution.

The firm follows in the footsteps of Google and Twitter after both firms restricted access to its services.

Google Maps has temporarily disabled live traffic data in Ukraine.

The search engine giant confirmed its decision to remove features from global access in a move made to protect Ukrainians after consulting the country's regional authorities.

Hovering above Ukraine with the traffic layer on will show conditions in surrounding countries, but it cuts off in Ukraine.

This includes seeing how busy shops and restaurants are.

However, The Verge noted local drivers will still see live traffic information if they're using turn-by-turn navigation features.

Normal maps navigation features will continue to function in the area.

Benjamin Strick, director of investigations for the Centre for Information Resilience, told the BBC: "Anyone can learn how to look at a video and see where someone is filming from, or what direction a person might be travelling. What we've really been trying to do is establish some ethics around that.

"There's a bit of a game out there now, to geolocate things as quickly as possible and identify those locations. That's a big concern at the moment."