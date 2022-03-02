Ukraine thanked Elon Musk for sending Starlink satellite dishes to the country.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO had the equipment that provides internet access sent to the European country amid Russia's invasion.

And now, Ukraine's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, has reached out to thank the billionaire business magnate on Twitter.

He wrote: "Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk."

Musk responded: "You are most welcome."

However, it has been claimed that using Starlink could be "risky" as Russia controls the airspace.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab project, commented: "Re: @elonmusk's starlink donation. Good to see. But remember: if #Putin controls the air above #Ukraine, users' uplink transmissions become beacons ... for airstrikes.

"#Russia has decades of experience hitting people by targeting their satellite communications."